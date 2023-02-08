Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Urban Edge Properties (UE) performance over the last week is recorded 2.10%

Markets

On February 07, 2023, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) opened at $15.80, higher 0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.255 and dropped to $15.69 before settling in for the closing price of $15.95. Price fluctuations for UE have ranged from $12.91 to $19.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 5.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.50% at the time writing. With a float of $113.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 116 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +25.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Urban Edge Properties (UE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 87.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.33 in the near term. At $16.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.20.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

There are currently 117,438K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 425,080 K according to its annual income of 102,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 98,290 K and its income totaled 11,380 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) is 39.75% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.52, soaring 3.39% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Amdocs Limited (DOX) performance over the last week is recorded 3.55%

Steve Mayer -
February 07, 2023, Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) trading session started at the price of $93.00, that was 2.37% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

$731.11K in average volume shows that Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) stock priced at $35.85, up 1.55% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.