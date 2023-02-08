Now that B&G Foods Inc.’s volume has hit 1.52 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.86, plunging -4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.91 and dropped to $13.082 before settling in for the closing price of $13.99. Within the past 52 weeks, BGS’s price has moved between $10.91 and $31.66.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 8.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.70%. With a float of $68.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2847 employees.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of B&G Foods Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 280,294. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.01, taking the stock ownership to the 760,392 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Director sold 13,875 for $20.66, making the entire transaction worth $286,658. This insider now owns 34,007 shares in total.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.24% during the next five years compared to -9.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Trading Performance Indicators

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, B&G Foods Inc.’s (BGS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.78 in the near term. At $14.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.12.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 975.29 million based on 71,668K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,056 M and income totals 67,360 K. The company made 528,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -59,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.