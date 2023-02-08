Search
Now that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volume has hit 1.12 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

February 07, 2023, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) trading session started at the price of $0.815, that was -2.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.82 and dropped to $0.79 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. A 52-week range for NRBO has been $0.55 – $63.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 63.90%. With a float of $6.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.97 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$4.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$5.4) by $0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.64 and is forecasted to reach -11.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 211.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0570, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.7849. However, in the short run, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8200. Second resistance stands at $0.8350. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7750. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7600.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

There are 6,503K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.56 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -15,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,113 K.

