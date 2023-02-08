Now that SKYX Platforms Corp.’s volume has hit 0.66 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $4.00, down -2.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.17 and dropped to $3.73 before settling in for the closing price of $3.84. Over the past 52 weeks, SKYX has traded in a range of $1.35-$16.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.50%. With a float of $41.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -246.30, operating margin of -12034.80, and the pretax margin is -13292.85.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SKYX Platforms Corp. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 7,310. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 1,197,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 1,000 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $2,050. This insider now owns 16,001 shares in total.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -13292.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

The latest stats from [SKYX Platforms Corp., SKYX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.27 million was superior to 0.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.32. The third major resistance level sits at $4.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.16.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 309.41 million has total of 82,747K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40 K in contrast with the sum of -5,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -5,660 K.