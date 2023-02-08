Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.97 million

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $20.48, up 1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.66 and dropped to $20.30 before settling in for the closing price of $20.26. Over the past 52 weeks, OCSL has traded in a range of $17.25-$22.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.60%. With a float of $72.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.08 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.10, operating margin of +28.53, and the pretax margin is +11.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 4.97%, while institutional ownership is 35.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 26,448. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,800 shares at a rate of $6.96, taking the stock ownership to the 23,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $28,004. This insider now owns 19,200 shares in total.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.45 while generating a return on equity of 2.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 14.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Looking closely at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) raw stochastic average was set at 71.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.41. However, in the short run, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.68. Second resistance stands at $20.85. The third major resistance level sits at $21.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.96.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.58 billion has total of 61,119K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 262,520 K in contrast with the sum of 29,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70,140 K and last quarter income was 13,210 K.