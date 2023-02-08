Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.50% last month.

On February 07, 2023, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) opened at $25.23, higher 0.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.60 and dropped to $24.4201 before settling in for the closing price of $25.37. Price fluctuations for PYCR have ranged from $20.14 to $34.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.50% at the time writing. With a float of $174.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.51 million.

In an organization with 2300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.59, operating margin of -32.52, and the pretax margin is -32.28.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 27,780. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,147 shares at a rate of $24.22, taking the stock ownership to the 57,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s Director sold 1,508 for $23.68, making the entire transaction worth $35,709. This insider now owns 24,326 shares in total.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -27.86 while generating a return on equity of -11.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 287.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Paycor HCM Inc.’s (PYCR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.91. However, in the short run, Paycor HCM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.97. Second resistance stands at $26.37. The third major resistance level sits at $27.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.01. The third support level lies at $23.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Key Stats

There are currently 175,856K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 429,390 K according to its annual income of -119,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 118,300 K and its income totaled -29,050 K.