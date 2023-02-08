PERI (Perion Network Ltd.) dropped -0.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock priced at $33.45, down -0.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.6799 and dropped to $32.90 before settling in for the closing price of $33.74. PERI’s price has ranged from $16.41 to $35.16 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 8.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 188.20%. With a float of $40.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 420 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.47, operating margin of +9.59, and the pretax margin is +9.47.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Perion Network Ltd. is 36.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.30%.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 188.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Perion Network Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Looking closely at Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) raw stochastic average was set at 90.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.67. However, in the short run, Perion Network Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.85. Second resistance stands at $34.15. The third major resistance level sits at $34.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.29.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.50 billion, the company has a total of 44,421K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 478,500 K while annual income is 38,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 158,620 K while its latest quarter income was 25,580 K.