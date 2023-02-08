Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.95 million

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) stock priced at $7.58, up 1.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.74 and dropped to $7.50 before settling in for the closing price of $7.57. PLYA’s price has ranged from $5.34 to $9.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.30%. With a float of $127.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.51, operating margin of +0.08, and the pretax margin is -18.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 83,537. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 13,197 shares at a rate of $6.33, taking the stock ownership to the 314,490 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 15,542 for $6.34, making the entire transaction worth $98,536. This insider now owns 232,303 shares in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.77 while generating a return on equity of -14.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Looking closely at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) raw stochastic average was set at 93.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.85. However, in the short run, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.79. Second resistance stands at $7.88. The third major resistance level sits at $8.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.24 billion, the company has a total of 162,387K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 534,640 K while annual income is -89,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 204,620 K while its latest quarter income was -2,230 K.