POAI (Predictive Oncology Inc.) dropped -9.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

February 07, 2023, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) trading session started at the price of $0.62, that was -9.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6399 and dropped to $0.5251 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. A 52-week range for POAI has been $0.21 – $1.10.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.80%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.38 million.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.27, operating margin of -885.23, and the pretax margin is -1430.22.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Predictive Oncology Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 2,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 120,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 8,795 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $5,001. This insider now owns 71,265 shares in total.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1383.65 while generating a return on equity of -91.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37 and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Predictive Oncology Inc., POAI], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (POAI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4217, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4121. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6182. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6865. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7330. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5034, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4569. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3886.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Key Stats

There are 78,753K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 44.48 million. As of now, sales total 1,420 K while income totals -19,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 460 K while its last quarter net income were -4,060 K.