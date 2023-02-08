Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) kicked off at the price of $7.51: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) stock priced at $7.48, up 0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.53 and dropped to $7.44 before settling in for the closing price of $7.46. PSEC’s price has ranged from $6.09 to $8.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.60%. With a float of $289.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $397.62 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.49, operating margin of +101.78, and the pretax margin is +83.50.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.24%, while institutional ownership is 7.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 31,909. In this transaction CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of this company bought 4,250 shares at a rate of $7.51, taking the stock ownership to the 58,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $6.55, making the entire transaction worth $13,100. This insider now owns 52,000 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +83.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 1.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Prospect Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Looking closely at Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 81.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.38.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.99 billion, the company has a total of 397,622K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 710,900 K while annual income is 582,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 202,670 K while its latest quarter income was -92,440 K.