QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) with a beta value of 1.10 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $15.31, down -2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.45 and dropped to $14.725 before settling in for the closing price of $15.40. Over the past 52 weeks, QNST has traded in a range of $8.28-$16.08.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 14.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -122.60%. With a float of $51.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 791 employees.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of QuinStreet Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 99,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 44,841 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s CFO sold 9,101 for $11.02, making the entire transaction worth $100,293. This insider now owns 185,486 shares in total.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QuinStreet Inc.’s (QNST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST)

Looking closely at QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, QuinStreet Inc.’s (QNST) raw stochastic average was set at 81.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.98. However, in the short run, QuinStreet Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.38. Second resistance stands at $15.78. The third major resistance level sits at $16.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.93.

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 806.07 million has total of 53,640K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 582,100 K in contrast with the sum of -5,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 143,590 K and last quarter income was -4,520 K.