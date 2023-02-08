Recent developments with SM Energy Company (SM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 4.46 cents.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $31.63, up 5.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.05 and dropped to $31.15 before settling in for the closing price of $31.40. Over the past 52 weeks, SM has traded in a range of $29.27-$54.97.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 17.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 104.40%. With a float of $120.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 506 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.37, operating margin of +42.35, and the pretax margin is +1.76.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of SM Energy Company is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 954,217. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,300 shares at a rate of $42.79, taking the stock ownership to the 121,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s VP – Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,658 for $45.61, making the entire transaction worth $394,891. This insider now owns 12,463 shares in total.

SM Energy Company (SM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.1) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 1.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 80.00% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SM Energy Company’s (SM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SM Energy Company (SM)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, SM Energy Company’s (SM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.64 in the near term. At $34.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.50. The third support level lies at $29.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.05 billion has total of 122,796K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,623 M in contrast with the sum of 36,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 835,450 K and last quarter income was 481,240 K.