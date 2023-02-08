Search
Recent developments with Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.45 cents.

On February 07, 2023, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) opened at $25.64, higher 2.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.45 and dropped to $25.07 before settling in for the closing price of $25.56. Price fluctuations for VCYT have ranged from $14.85 to $33.23 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 27.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.70% at the time writing. With a float of $71.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 761 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.84, operating margin of -26.87, and the pretax margin is -37.20.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 895,838. In this transaction Director of this company sold 34,000 shares at a rate of $26.35, taking the stock ownership to the 62,961 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s Director sold 63,247 for $25.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,589,195. This insider now owns 62,961 shares in total.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -34.42 while generating a return on equity of -9.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)

The latest stats from [Veracyte Inc., VCYT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.62 million was inferior to 0.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Veracyte Inc.’s (VCYT) raw stochastic average was set at 64.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.30. The third major resistance level sits at $28.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.54. The third support level lies at $24.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Key Stats

There are currently 71,753K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 219,510 K according to its annual income of -75,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 75,590 K and its income totaled -8,720 K.

