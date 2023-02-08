Search
Rogers Corporation (ROG) soared 0.87 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

On February 07, 2023, Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) opened at $151.61, higher 0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.61 and dropped to $144.15 before settling in for the closing price of $149.26. Price fluctuations for ROG have ranged from $98.45 to $274.51 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.50% at the time writing. With a float of $18.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.82 million.

In an organization with 3675 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rogers Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 100,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $100.75, taking the stock ownership to the 6,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $100.20, making the entire transaction worth $100,200. This insider now owns 13,047 shares in total.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.43) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rogers Corporation (ROG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.82

Technical Analysis of Rogers Corporation (ROG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.50.

During the past 100 days, Rogers Corporation’s (ROG) raw stochastic average was set at 33.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $211.61. However, in the short run, Rogers Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $153.40. Second resistance stands at $156.23. The third major resistance level sits at $160.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $141.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.48.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Key Stats

There are currently 18,812K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 932,890 K according to its annual income of 108,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 247,230 K and its income totaled 14,840 K.

