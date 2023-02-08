Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is expecting 9.44% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) stock priced at $102.48, up 0.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.90 and dropped to $102.145 before settling in for the closing price of $102.74. RY’s price has ranged from $83.63 to $116.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.00%. With a float of $1.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.39 billion.

The firm has a total of 91427 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Royal Bank of Canada is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.88 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.77% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Royal Bank of Canada’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Royal Bank of Canada, RY], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) raw stochastic average was set at 97.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $104.89. The third major resistance level sits at $105.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.62.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 142.32 billion, the company has a total of 1,385,789K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,076 M while annual income is 12,269 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,083 M while its latest quarter income was 2,904 M.