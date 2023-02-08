scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) with a beta value of 0.28 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On February 06, 2023, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) opened at $8.07, lower -4.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.3894 and dropped to $7.16 before settling in for the closing price of $8.03. Price fluctuations for SCPH have ranged from $3.68 to $8.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.00% at the time writing. With a float of $29.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 43.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 4,002,495. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 762,380 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 5,328,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 562,466 for $4.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,300,486. This insider now owns 92,983 shares in total.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -40.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.39 million, its volume of 1.04 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) raw stochastic average was set at 85.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.33 in the near term. At $8.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.87.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Key Stats

There are currently 27,434K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 230.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -28,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -10,162 K.