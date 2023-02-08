Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.90%

Analyst Insights

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $0.875, down -2.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.875 and dropped to $0.814 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has traded in a range of $0.48-$1.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -70.30%. With a float of $103.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.98%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 9,789. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $0.61, taking the stock ownership to the 16,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s insider bought 66,667 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $56,840. This insider now owns 3,281,546 shares in total.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -220.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8864, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8742. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8853 in the near term. At $0.9107, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9463. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8243, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7887. The third support level lies at $0.7633 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 94.99 million has total of 107,168K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -66,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -19,604 K.

