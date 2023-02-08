SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.34% last month.

February 07, 2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) trading session started at the price of $319.98, that was -0.04% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $321.91 and dropped to $311.1501 before settling in for the closing price of $319.55. A 52-week range for SEDG has been $190.15 – $375.90.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 52.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.20%. With a float of $55.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.03, operating margin of +10.48, and the pretax margin is +9.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 1,579,813. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $315.96, taking the stock ownership to the 140,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 5,000 for $330.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,650,995. This insider now owns 150,938 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.39) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.89% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.15.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 85.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $305.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $279.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $323.83 in the near term. At $328.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $334.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $313.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $306.73. The third support level lies at $302.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

There are 55,895K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.51 billion. As of now, sales total 1,964 M while income totals 169,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 836,720 K while its last quarter net income were 24,740 K.