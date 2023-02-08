SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) volume exceeds 0.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

February 07, 2023, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) trading session started at the price of $16.00, that was 1.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.335 and dropped to $15.90 before settling in for the closing price of $15.94. A 52-week range for SSRM has been $12.84 – $24.58.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 24.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.20%. With a float of $205.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.98 million.

In an organization with 2429 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SSR Mining Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 53,800. In this transaction Chief Legal & Admin Officer of this company sold 3,239 shares at a rate of $16.61, taking the stock ownership to the 126,739 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s EVP, Growth and Innovation sold 670 for $16.61, making the entire transaction worth $11,129. This insider now owns 17,072 shares in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 171.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 68.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.34. However, in the short run, SSR Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.40. Second resistance stands at $16.58. The third major resistance level sits at $16.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.53.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

There are 206,653K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.51 billion. As of now, sales total 1,474 M while income totals 368,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 166,630 K while its last quarter net income were -25,790 K.