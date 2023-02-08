Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) volume exceeds 0.66 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $1.25, down -5.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Over the past 52 weeks, TSHA has traded in a range of $1.06-$8.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -166.60%. With a float of $37.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 178 employees.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 23.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 3,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,642,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,325 for $3.47, making the entire transaction worth $11,538. This insider now owns 266,121 shares in total.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1) by $0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -100.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s (TSHA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA)

Looking closely at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s (TSHA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9930, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8472. However, in the short run, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2400. Second resistance stands at $1.3200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9400.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 70.66 million has total of 62,442K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -174,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -26,307 K.

