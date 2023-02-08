Teradata Corporation (TDC) kicked off at the price of $35.44: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On February 07, 2023, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) opened at $34.83, higher 1.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.655 and dropped to $34.65 before settling in for the closing price of $34.93. Price fluctuations for TDC have ranged from $28.65 to $52.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -3.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.60% at the time writing. With a float of $100.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.65, operating margin of +13.30, and the pretax margin is +10.02.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teradata Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 565,150. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 16,840 shares at a rate of $33.56, taking the stock ownership to the 145,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Chief Customer Officer sold 5,741 for $34.80, making the entire transaction worth $199,804. This insider now owns 34,040 shares in total.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +7.67 while generating a return on equity of 34.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.89% during the next five years compared to 6.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teradata Corporation (TDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradata Corporation (TDC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.62 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Teradata Corporation’s (TDC) raw stochastic average was set at 84.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.85 in the near term. At $36.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.84.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Key Stats

There are currently 101,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,917 M according to its annual income of 147,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 417,000 K and its income totaled 8,000 K.