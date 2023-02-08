The New York Times Company (NYT) with a beta value of 1.01 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

February 07, 2023, The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) trading session started at the price of $36.43, that was 0.96% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.72 and dropped to $35.88 before settling in for the closing price of $36.36. A 52-week range for NYT has been $27.58 – $47.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 119.10%. With a float of $161.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.43 million.

The firm has a total of 5000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.13, operating margin of +13.15, and the pretax margin is +14.00.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The New York Times Company stocks. The insider ownership of The New York Times Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 231,336. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,478 shares at a rate of $35.71, taking the stock ownership to the 19,699 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 10,000 for $42.78, making the entire transaction worth $427,780. This insider now owns 110,162 shares in total.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.60 while generating a return on equity of 15.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.40% during the next five years compared to 46.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The New York Times Company (NYT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 116.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The New York Times Company (NYT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The New York Times Company, NYT], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, The New York Times Company’s (NYT) raw stochastic average was set at 95.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.28. The third major resistance level sits at $37.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.31.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Key Stats

There are 165,418K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.08 billion. As of now, sales total 2,075 M while income totals 219,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 547,680 K while its last quarter net income were 36,620 K.