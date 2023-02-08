Search
Steve Mayer
Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is expecting 12.67% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

February 07, 2023, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) trading session started at the price of $231.47, that was 0.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $233.35 and dropped to $225.9645 before settling in for the closing price of $232.42. A 52-week range for TSCO has been $166.49 – $241.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 13.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.00%. With a float of $109.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.59, operating margin of +10.10, and the pretax margin is +9.89.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tractor Supply Company stocks. The insider ownership of Tractor Supply Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 956,418. In this transaction EVP Supply Chain of this company sold 4,195 shares at a rate of $227.99, taking the stock ownership to the 9,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s EVP Supply Chain sold 2,323 for $229.39, making the entire transaction worth $532,873. This insider now owns 10,291 shares in total.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.66 while generating a return on equity of 53.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.11% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Looking closely at Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.27.

During the past 100 days, Tractor Supply Company’s (TSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 95.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $220.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $203.98. However, in the short run, Tractor Supply Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $235.40. Second resistance stands at $238.07. The third major resistance level sits at $242.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $228.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $223.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $220.63.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Key Stats

There are 110,463K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.97 billion. As of now, sales total 14,205 M while income totals 1,089 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,006 M while its last quarter net income were 270,870 K.

