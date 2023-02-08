Volta Inc. (VLTA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.57 million

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.855, soaring 0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.86 and dropped to $0.853 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Within the past 52 weeks, VLTA’s price has moved between $0.30 and $5.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -315.90%. With a float of $123.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 353 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.98, operating margin of -824.20, and the pretax margin is -855.92.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Volta Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -856.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -315.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Volta Inc. (VLTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.98 million, its volume of 1.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) raw stochastic average was set at 24.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5909, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4680. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8619 in the near term. At $0.8645, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8689. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8549, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8505. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8479.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 150.12 million based on 168,913K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 32,310 K and income totals -276,600 K. The company made 14,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.