Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) 20 Days SMA touches 2.21%: The odds favor the bear

On February 07, 2023, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) opened at $104.36, higher 0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.86 and dropped to $103.49 before settling in for the closing price of $104.82. Price fluctuations for WAB have ranged from $78.26 to $106.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.20% at the time writing. With a float of $174.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.30 million.

The firm has a total of 25000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 498,372. In this transaction Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $99.67, taking the stock ownership to the 66,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Pres., Freight Components Grp. sold 11,624 for $100.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,162,514. This insider now owns 37,120 shares in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.22) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -2.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, WAB], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) raw stochastic average was set at 96.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.33. The third major resistance level sits at $108.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Key Stats

There are currently 181,868K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,822 M according to its annual income of 558,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,081 M and its income totaled 160,000 K.