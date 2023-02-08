Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is 3.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

February 07, 2023, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) trading session started at the price of $253.01, that was 0.97% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $256.56 and dropped to $251.73 before settling in for the closing price of $253.73. A 52-week range for WTW has been $187.89 – $258.43.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 170.20%. With a float of $107.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.75, operating margin of +15.76, and the pretax margin is +29.83.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stocks. The insider ownership of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 1,175,374. In this transaction Head of Health, Wealth &Career of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $235.07, taking the stock ownership to the 83,355 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Head of Benefits Deliv & Admin sold 8,112 for $235.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,906,320. This insider now owns 61,563 shares in total.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.1) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +23.74 while generating a return on equity of 17.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.77% during the next five years compared to 40.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 271.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.48, a number that is poised to hit 6.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.24.

During the past 100 days, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s (WTW) raw stochastic average was set at 96.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $248.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $219.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $257.92 in the near term. At $259.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $262.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $253.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $249.99. The third support level lies at $248.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) Key Stats

There are 108,238K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.99 billion. As of now, sales total 8,998 M while income totals 4,222 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,953 M while its last quarter net income were 190,000 K.