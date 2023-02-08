Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) posted a 3.01% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

February 07, 2023, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) trading session started at the price of $48.24, that was 3.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.97 and dropped to $48.14 before settling in for the closing price of $48.20. A 52-week range for WSC has been $30.52 – $49.02.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 34.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.40%. With a float of $202.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.98, operating margin of +21.49, and the pretax margin is +11.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 234,400. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $46.88, taking the stock ownership to the 431,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $46.13, making the entire transaction worth $2,306,665. This insider now owns 2,595,712 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.29) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Looking closely at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.75. However, in the short run, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.55. Second resistance stands at $51.17. The third major resistance level sits at $52.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

There are 208,890K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.34 billion. As of now, sales total 1,895 M while income totals 160,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 604,170 K while its last quarter net income were 128,590 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Recent developments with Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.31 cents.

Steve Mayer -
Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $247.81, soaring 1.64% from the previous trading...
Read more

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 40,480 K

Shaun Noe -
On February 07, 2023, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) opened at $13.14, higher 2.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) market cap hits 58.28 million

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) stock priced at $0.75, up 9.39% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.