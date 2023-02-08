Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) soared 1.28 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) stock priced at $53.86, up 1.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.12 and dropped to $53.24 before settling in for the closing price of $54.10. ZION’s price has ranged from $45.21 to $75.44 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 3.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 124.50%. With a float of $148.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9685 workers is very important to gauge.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 174,008. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 3,217 shares at a rate of $54.09, taking the stock ownership to the 19,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Executive Vice President & sold 2,248 for $52.84, making the entire transaction worth $118,784. This insider now owns 19,221 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.32 while generating a return on equity of 14.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zions Bancorporation National Association’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

The latest stats from [Zions Bancorporation National Association, ZION] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.1 million was inferior to 1.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 65.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.26. The third major resistance level sits at $57.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.77.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.18 billion, the company has a total of 149,618K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,337 M while annual income is 907,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 988,000 K while its latest quarter income was 284,000 K.