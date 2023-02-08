Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) is expecting -2.31% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.17, soaring 0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.56 and dropped to $22.07 before settling in for the closing price of $22.30. Within the past 52 weeks, ZWS’s price has moved between $20.10 and $36.82.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -11.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.90%. With a float of $173.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.39, operating margin of +12.15, and the pretax margin is +5.75.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 50,343. In this transaction SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development of this company sold 1,838 shares at a rate of $27.39, taking the stock ownership to the 121,061 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 5,042 for $27.39, making the entire transaction worth $138,100. This insider now owns 235,997 shares in total.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.64 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s (ZWS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.60 in the near term. At $22.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.62.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.01 billion based on 177,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 910,900 K and income totals 120,900 K. The company made 417,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.