36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) went up 3.33% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price increase of 3.33% at $1.24. During the day, the stock rose to $1.30 and sunk to $1.18 before settling in for the price of $1.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRKR posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$2.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1482, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0364.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 572 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.33, operating margin was -29.71 and Pretax Margin of -26.84.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -28.28 while generating a return on equity of -26.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

36Kr Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99.

In the same vein, KRKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.92 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.1089.

Raw Stochastic average of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.58% that was higher than 59.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.