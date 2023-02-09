54.60% percent quarterly performance for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) stock priced at $20.87, up 2.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.39 and dropped to $20.65 before settling in for the closing price of $20.69. OII’s price has ranged from $7.25 to $21.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.20%. With a float of $98.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.26 million.

The firm has a total of 8500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29, was worth 83,372. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,731 shares at a rate of $7.77, taking the stock ownership to the 134,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc bought 10,000 for $7.92, making the entire transaction worth $79,157. This insider now owns 80,485 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Oceaneering International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oceaneering International Inc., OII], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 97.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.81. The third major resistance level sits at $22.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.02.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.07 billion, the company has a total of 100,260K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,869 M while annual income is -49,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 559,670 K while its latest quarter income was 18,300 K.