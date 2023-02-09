A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) as it 5-day change was -5.47%

As on February 08, 2023, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) started slowly as it slid -5.24% to $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.204 and sunk to $0.1812 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMFL posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$3.25.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -156.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2658, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4486.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 114 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.16, operating margin was -58.09 and Pretax Margin of -86.07.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Smart for Life Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,161,000 shares at the rate of 0.26, making the entire transaction reach 298,377 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,229,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,161,000 for 0.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 298,377. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,229,000 in total.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -86.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Smart for Life Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -156.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

In the same vein, SMFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Smart for Life Inc., SMFL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.56 million was lower the volume of 0.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.0245.

Raw Stochastic average of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.92% that was higher than 105.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.