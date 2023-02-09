A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Twelve Seas Investment Company II (TWLV) as it 5-day change was 0.25%

As on February 08, 2023, Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ: TWLV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.25% to $10.15. During the day, the stock rose to $10.155 and sunk to $10.14 before settling in for the price of $10.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWLV posted a 52-week range of $9.69-$10.14.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $448.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.88.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (TWLV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.85%, in contrast to 86.30% institutional ownership.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (TWLV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.08.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ: TWLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (TWLV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, TWLV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17.

Technical Analysis of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (TWLV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Twelve Seas Investment Company II, TWLV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.22 million was lower the volume of 0.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (TWLV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.60% that was lower than 1.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.