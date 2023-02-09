A look at Service Corporation International’s (SCI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) stock priced at $71.74, down -1.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.10 and dropped to $70.75 before settling in for the closing price of $72.16. SCI’s price has ranged from $56.85 to $75.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.80%. With a float of $149.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17022 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.46, operating margin of +28.13, and the pretax margin is +25.23.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of Service Corporation International is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 1,187,589. In this transaction President, CEO & Chairman of this company sold 16,938 shares at a rate of $70.11, taking the stock ownership to the 962,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing sold 6,705 for $70.28, making the entire transaction worth $471,204. This insider now owns 52,125 shares in total.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.38 while generating a return on equity of 43.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 39.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Service Corporation International’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Service Corporation International (SCI)

Looking closely at Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Service Corporation International’s (SCI) raw stochastic average was set at 81.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.28. However, in the short run, Service Corporation International’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.10. Second resistance stands at $72.78. The third major resistance level sits at $73.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.40.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.91 billion, the company has a total of 153,806K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,143 M while annual income is 802,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 977,720 K while its latest quarter income was 120,850 K.