ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 130,710 K

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) stock priced at $19.82, up 1.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.18 and dropped to $19.735 before settling in for the closing price of $19.85. ACAD’s price has ranged from $12.24 to $28.06 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 94.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.60%. With a float of $161.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.85 million.

In an organization with 510 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 228,125. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $18.25, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s CEO sold 3,904 for $17.13, making the entire transaction worth $66,877. This insider now owns 84,633 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.50. However, in the short run, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.28. Second resistance stands at $20.45. The third major resistance level sits at $20.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.39.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.27 billion, the company has a total of 161,931K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 484,150 K while annual income is -167,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130,710 K while its latest quarter income was -27,180 K.