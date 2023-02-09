Search
Shaun Noe
Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) posted a 1.60% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On February 07, 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) opened at $151.49, higher 1.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.96 and dropped to $151.13 before settling in for the closing price of $152.24. Price fluctuations for A have ranged from $112.52 to $160.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 8.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.10% at the time writing. With a float of $294.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 4,595,510. In this transaction Sr Vice President of this company sold 29,500 shares at a rate of $155.78, taking the stock ownership to the 70,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 672 for $160.00, making the entire transaction worth $107,520. This insider now owns 15,529 shares in total.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.2) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.97% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.26 million, its volume of 1.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.68.

During the past 100 days, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A) raw stochastic average was set at 85.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $155.94 in the near term. At $157.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $159.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $148.28.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Key Stats

There are currently 296,072K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,848 M according to its annual income of 1,254 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,849 M and its income totaled 368,000 K.

Newsletter

 

No matter how cynical the overall market is PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) performance over the last week is recorded 11.17%

Sana Meer -
PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $0.53, up 8.99% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

$1.52M in average volume shows that ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.15, plunging -0.70% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Recent developments with Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.38 cents.

Steve Mayer -
February 07, 2023, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) trading session started at the price of $2.78, that was 0.72% jump from the session before....
Read more

Subscribe

 

