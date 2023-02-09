Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Amphenol Corporation (APH) is predicted to post EPS of 0.67 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Analyst Insights

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.09% at $81.28. During the day, the stock rose to $81.91 and sunk to $80.59 before settling in for the price of $81.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APH posted a 52-week range of $61.67-$82.86.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $595.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $591.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 90000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.91, operating margin was +20.66 and Pretax Margin of +19.55.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. Amphenol Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.58%, in contrast to 96.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03, this organization’s President & CEO sold 650,000 shares at the rate of 81.72, making the entire transaction reach 53,115,790 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 967,424. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03, Company’s Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel sold 25,000 for 82.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,054,728. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,700 in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +15.07 while generating a return on equity of 28.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amphenol Corporation (APH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.53, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.37.

In the same vein, APH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.86% that was lower than 28.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

