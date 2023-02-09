Assurant Inc. (AIZ) went down -3.16% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.16% to $131.37. During the day, the stock rose to $133.00 and sunk to $129.39 before settling in for the price of $135.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIZ posted a 52-week range of $119.01-$194.12.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $128.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $153.17.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 15600 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +8.99 and Pretax Margin of +7.69.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry. Assurant Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s EVP, CAO sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 181.81, making the entire transaction reach 727,255 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,632. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s EVP sold 2,200 for 183.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 403,009. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,451 in total.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.16) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +6.02 while generating a return on equity of 10.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Assurant Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.70% and is forecasted to reach 12.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Assurant Inc. (AIZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.03, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.81.

In the same vein, AIZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.96, a figure that is expected to reach 2.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

[Assurant Inc., AIZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.34% While, its Average True Range was 3.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Assurant Inc. (AIZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.16% that was lower than 33.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.