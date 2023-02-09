Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) volume hits 0.8 million: A New Opening for Investors

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.43% at $1.94. During the day, the stock rose to $2.05 and sunk to $1.94 before settling in for the price of $2.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEI posted a 52-week range of $1.67-$99.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -40.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.03.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Camber Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.37%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.10%.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 60.59.

In the same vein, CEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.93.

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.91% that was lower than 153.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.