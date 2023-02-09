Can eMagin Corporation’s (EMAN) hike of 10.78% in a week be considered a lucky break?

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $1.22, down -6.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Over the past 52 weeks, EMAN has traded in a range of $0.55-$1.38.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 4.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.80%. With a float of $76.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 103 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.63, operating margin of -38.25, and the pretax margin is -19.99.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of eMagin Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 18,299. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 21,605 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 2,762,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,500 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $2,866. This insider now owns 2,783,889 shares in total.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -19.99 while generating a return on equity of -30.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at eMagin Corporation’s (EMAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01

Technical Analysis of eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

The latest stats from [eMagin Corporation, EMAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.41 million was superior to 0.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, eMagin Corporation’s (EMAN) raw stochastic average was set at 83.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8861, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7941. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9967. The third support level lies at $0.9133 if the price breaches the second support level.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 83.30 million has total of 78,217K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,050 K in contrast with the sum of -5,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,620 K and last quarter income was -330 K.