Can RPC Inc.’s (RES) drop of -5.44% in a week be considered a lucky break?

February 07, 2023, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) trading session started at the price of $9.47, that was -0.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.56 and dropped to $9.145 before settling in for the closing price of $9.41. A 52-week range for RES has been $5.70 – $12.91.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 103.40%. With a float of $77.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.36 million.

In an organization with 2250 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.88, operating margin of +17.61, and the pretax margin is +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RPC Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of RPC Inc. is 41.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 561,757. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,751 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director sold 53,751 for $10.45, making the entire transaction worth $561,757. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +13.63 while generating a return on equity of 29.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RPC Inc. (RES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, RPC Inc.’s (RES) raw stochastic average was set at 60.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.47. However, in the short run, RPC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.58. Second resistance stands at $9.78. The third major resistance level sits at $9.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.95. The third support level lies at $8.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Key Stats

There are 216,631K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.03 billion. As of now, sales total 1,602 M while income totals 218,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 482,030 K while its last quarter net income were 87,010 K.