Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.94

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price increase of 0.22% at $251.24. During the day, the stock rose to $264.39 and sunk to $249.735 before settling in for the price of $250.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSL posted a 52-week range of $215.42-$318.71.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 7.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $244.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $263.14.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.19, operating margin was +12.14 and Pretax Margin of +10.02.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s CEO & President sold 7,272 shares at the rate of 315.01, making the entire transaction reach 2,290,753 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 119,582. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s CEO & President sold 10,046 for 315.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,164,490. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,582 in total.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $5.43) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +8.01 while generating a return on equity of 14.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.80% and is forecasted to reach 20.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.13, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.32.

In the same vein, CSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.60, a figure that is expected to reach 3.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.40% While, its Average True Range was 7.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.29% that was lower than 39.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

