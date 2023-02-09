Citigroup Inc. (C) recent quarterly performance of 11.85% is not showing the real picture

As on February 08, 2023, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.04% to $51.15. During the day, the stock rose to $51.51 and sunk to $50.60 before settling in for the price of $51.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, C posted a 52-week range of $40.01-$69.11.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.94 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.93 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.28.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Citigroup Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 73.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12, this organization’s See General Remark. sold 4,614,358 shares at the rate of 36.25, making the entire transaction reach 167,270,478 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,318. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11, Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 14,800 for 68.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,014,614. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,043 in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.42) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc. (C). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.20, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.97.

In the same vein, C’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.11, a figure that is expected to reach 1.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Citigroup Inc., C], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 17.23 million was lower the volume of 18.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc. (C) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.65% that was lower than 27.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.