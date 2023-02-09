Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is 0.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) flaunted slowness of -2.23% at $5.71, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.895 and sunk to $5.69 before settling in for the price of $5.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $4.02-$8.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -8.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -789.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.91.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 482 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -0.64, operating margin was -35.33 and Pretax Margin of -36.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 47.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 23, this organization’s COO AND SECRETARY sold 8,140 shares at the rate of 5.57, making the entire transaction reach 45,307 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 854,313. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 23, Company’s SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT sold 11,286 for 5.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 630,101 in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -35.94 while generating a return on equity of -14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -789.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 157.80.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.93 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.63% that was lower than 61.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.