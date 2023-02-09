CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.54M

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.10% to $0.47. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4779 and sunk to $0.46 before settling in for the price of $0.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNEY posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$2.91.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 96.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 386.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8588, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7199.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.59%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

CN Energy Group. Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 386.70%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, CNEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

[CN Energy Group. Inc., CNEY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.2009.

Raw Stochastic average of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 601.36% that was higher than 279.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.