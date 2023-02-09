Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.71 million

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) started the day on February 08, 2023, with a price increase of 16.45% at $1.64. During the day, the stock rose to $1.70 and sunk to $1.33 before settling in for the price of $1.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COEP posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$21.42.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 188.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6769, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.2168.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Coeptis Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.42%, in contrast to 55.10% institutional ownership.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 24.82.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 188.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, COEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.2101.

Raw Stochastic average of Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.41% that was lower than 542.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.