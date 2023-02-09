Search
Shaun Noe
Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) EPS is poised to hit -0.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) flaunted slowness of -4.62% at $26.82, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $27.615 and sunk to $26.58 before settling in for the price of $28.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COLL posted a 52-week range of $14.04-$30.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 176.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 143.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $941.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.41.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 09, this organization’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 17,834 shares at the rate of 27.39, making the entire transaction reach 488,554 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 102,798. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 27, Company’s Director sold 19,815 for 23.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 470,253. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,023 in total.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.42) by -$1.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 143.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.13.

In the same vein, COLL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., COLL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.59% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.47% that was lower than 46.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

