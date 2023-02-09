CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) average volume reaches $1.05M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $8.31, up 1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.59 and dropped to $8.295 before settling in for the closing price of $8.35. Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has traded in a range of $1.67-$8.75.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -71.10%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 60 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 100,037. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 51,301 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 171,301 shares.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.65 million, its volume of 1.21 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 95.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.63 in the near term. At $8.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.04.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 718.08 million has total of 84,681K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -90,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -24,505 K.