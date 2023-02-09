Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.3690: Right on the Precipice

As on February 08, 2023, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) started slowly as it slid -3.43% to $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.22 and sunk to $0.19 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$0.95.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1999, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3690.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -518.91 and Pretax Margin of -622.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.39%, in contrast to 0.49% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -498.29 while generating a return on equity of -33.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, DXF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.41 million was better the volume of 0.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.0236.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.97% that was lower than 100.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.