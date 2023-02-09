Search
admin
admin

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.3690: Right on the Precipice

Top Picks

As on February 08, 2023, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) started slowly as it slid -3.43% to $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.22 and sunk to $0.19 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$0.95.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1999, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3690.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -518.91 and Pretax Margin of -622.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.39%, in contrast to 0.49% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -498.29 while generating a return on equity of -33.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, DXF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.41 million was better the volume of 0.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.0236.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.97% that was lower than 100.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.22M

-
10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.07% to $45.87. During...
Read more

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $820.93K

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2023, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.43%...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) as it 5-day change was -1.77%

Shaun Noe -
GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) established initial surge of 5.26% at $25.03, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.