Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Moves 0.04% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Company News

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) established initial surge of 0.04% at $25.85, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $25.92 and sunk to $25.69 before settling in for the price of $25.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPD posted a 52-week range of $22.75-$28.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 12.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.18 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.50.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6911 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.49, operating margin was +11.07 and Pretax Margin of +9.79.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. industry. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.63%, in contrast to 27.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 27, this organization’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 3,650 shares at the rate of 24.09, making the entire transaction reach 87,921 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,337,775. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 27, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 23.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 119,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,776 in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.63) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.25, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.05.

In the same vein, EPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Enterprise Products Partners L.P., EPD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.95 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.05% that was higher than 16.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) surge 4.65% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe -
Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.31% to $137.63. During the...
Read more

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Open at price of $10.82: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock's movement on the chart, on February 08, 2023, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 17.96 million

Sana Meer -
As on February 08, 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) started slowly as it slid -1.36% to $16.01. During the day, the stock...
Read more

